Alaska's snow crab season canceled for the first time ever, officials perplexed by mysterious disappearance of 1 billion crabs | 15 Oct 2022 | A mysterious disappearance of an estimated 1 billion snow crabs has forced Alaska to cancel the winter snow crab season -- the first time in state history. On Monday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the entire 2022-2023 snow crab season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game declared, "The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season." For the second year in a row, ADF&G officials canceled the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest for the 2022-2023 season. There has been a sudden and dramatic plunge in crab stocks in the region.