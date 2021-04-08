Albany DA says Cuomo criminal probe open, asks victims to get in touch | 3 Aug 2021 | Albany County District Attorney David Soares confirmed Tuesday that his office is opening a criminal investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo after a report released by state Attorney General Letitia James's office found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law. "We are conducting our own separate investigation," Soares told "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt." Independent investigators found that the three-term Democrat had engaged in “unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and making inappropriate comments,” toward former and current state employees. Cuomo has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and did so again Tuesday -- defying calls to resign by state, local and federal officials from Joe Biden on down.