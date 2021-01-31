Alberta woman held in indefinite detention after flight despite negative COVID test | 29 Jan 2021 | Jason Kenney's statement that there are no 'COVID interment camps' in Canada is looking more inaccurate by the day. Nikki Mathis left for Dallas on work-related matters Monday. Her husband, Pastor Chris Mathis of the Summit Church in Edmonton, informed us that his wife had ensured all available precautions were respected during her time abroad, taking a mandatory nasal swab test prior to her return home Thursday. Upon arriving in Calgary, however, Nikki was informed that her test was "insufficient," even though Canadian airlines do not let passengers board without documentation certifying the individual in question is COVID-free. Other passengers who had taken tests before the flight were taken to rapid-testing upon arrival, Chris tells us--Nikki wasn't. Although Nikki asked the police and AHS officials who greeted her if she could return home to her husband and children to quarantine there, her request was denied.