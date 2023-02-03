Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son | 2 March 2023 | After deliberating for less than three hours Thursday, the jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney. Murdaugh, the 54-year-old scion of a prominent and powerful family of local lawyers and solicitors, was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021... Prosecutors have indicated they will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders, sparing him the death penalty.