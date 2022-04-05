All 22 candidates in Ohio and Indiana whom Trump endorsed won their primaries --"I was 22 and 0," Trump told Fox News. "I won every race." | 4 May 2022 | Former President Trump touted victories for the nearly two dozen candidates he endorsed who won their primary races in Ohio and Indiana Tuesday night, predicting the night was just the beginning of a "tremendous season" for Republicans he supports. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said it was "a really great night for Republicans." "I was 22 and 0," Trump told Fox News. "I won every race." The 22 candidates in Ohio and Indiana whom Trump endorsed won their primaries Tuesday night, including JD Vance, the venture capitalist and bestselling author of Hillbilly Elegy. Vance secured Trump's endorsement in Ohio’s crowded GOP Senate primary less than three weeks ago.