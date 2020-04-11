All 4 members of 'The Squad' reelected to House | 03 Nov 2020 | All four Democratic congresswomen known as the Squad -- Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts -- have won reelection, CNN projects. Since taking office in January 2019, the lawmakers, all women of color, have electrified the left's progressive base and lit up social media, but have also attracted controversy and the ire of President Donald Trump. None of the incumbents faced significant challenges in their first reelection bids this year. Ocasio-Cortez will win reelection to New York's 14th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican John C. Cummings and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera of the Serve America Movement party, CNN projects.