All NBA playoff games on Wednesday postponed amid boycotts surrounding Jacob Blake shooting | 26 Aug 2020 | The NBA has postponed all playoff games on Wednesday amid boycotts surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to boycott. Kenosha is located 35 miles south of Milwaukee. They were scheduled to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic but did not appear on the court for warm-ups. Only the Orlando Magic appeared on the court for warm-ups, while the Bucks remained in their locker room. The Magic ultimately left the court with less than four minutes until the game was set to start.