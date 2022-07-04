'All Russians are enemies' - Ukrainian ambassador --Ambassador to Germany told media outlet that he sees all Russians as enemies | 7 April 2022 | Ukraine’s envoy to Berlin, Andrey Melnik, has sparked criticism after calling all Russians "enemies" in an interview on Wednesday with a German newspaper, and later doubling down on his words. His comments triggered accusations that the statement is "nothing short of fascism." "I will say it very clearly: Russia is an enemy state for us. And all Russians are enemies for Ukraine at the moment," Melnik told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) in an interview published on Tuesday. He went on to say that it’s not his "concern" to "distinguish" between "good" Russians and bad ones.