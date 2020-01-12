Alleged Anonymous Email From Arizona Tech Worker Says 35,000 Votes Given to Democrats - Expert | 01 Dec 2020 | An alleged anonymous whistleblower’s email that was provided to a cybersecurity expert in testimony during an Arizona GOP state Senate meeting claimed that 35,000 fraudulent votes were given to each of the Democratic candidates in Pima County, Arizona. A copy of the purported email was displayed during the event on Monday, as cited by retired Army Col. Phil Waldron. Waldron, a cybersecurity expert, claimed that the information was from a Pima County tech support provider, although he did not say in what capacity. The event was held by some Republican members of the Arizona State Legislature, which also included statements from President Donald Trump's lawyers. The whistleblower, who wanted to "remain anonymous," told him that he provided that information to the U.S. Department of Justice, according to Waldron. The email stipulated that officials "added fraud votes in the initial vote-by-mail totals released at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3,” he said.