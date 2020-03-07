Alleged Jeffrey Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into federal custody | 02 July 2020 | Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested. The FBI says she was taken into federal custody without incident around 8:30 a.m. in New Hampshire. She is charged with conspiracy to entice minors to engage in sex acts.She is charged out of the Southern District of New York... Maxwell, 58, has been accused by several women of enabling, facilitating or participating in their abuse.