Alleged Zeldin attacker charged and 'released on his own recognizance'

Alleged Lee Zeldin attempted attacker charged with felony, immediately released just as congressman predicted | 22 July 2022 | A man who allegedly attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., with a sharp object at a campaign stop in Perinton, New York, Thursday evening was charged with a felony and released from custody within hours of his arrest, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect, identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, N.Y., was charged with attempted assault in the second degree. He was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance, the sheriff’s department said. Zeldin, who is the Republican candidate for governor in New York, predicted the alleged attacker would be released. "His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were 'you're done', but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy," he tweeted early Friday. "Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws."