Amazon defeats historic Alabama union effort | 09 April 2021 | Amazon has defeated activists hoping to establish the company's first unionised warehouse in the US. Workers at the Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse voted 1,798 to 738 against the effort, labour officials said. That represented a majority of votes cast in the contest, which was seen as a key test for Amazon after global criticism of its treatment of workers during the pandemic. The union said it would challenge the results.