Amazon quietly ends sales of books it labels 'hate speech' | 24 Feb 2021 | Sometime before this week, when it removed from its digital shelves a book critical of transgender ideology, Amazon altered its content policy to explicitly forbid books that promote "hate speech," a major rule change that could be used to rationalize action against a broader range of books sold by the digital retail giant. Amazon this week yanked "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement" from its main web store, its Kindle servers and its audiobook lineup with no explanation, even as the book had been available on the site for three years with no apparent controversy. In the 2018 book, author and political philosopher Ryan Anderson draws on years of scientific research and data to criticize the prevailing approach to transgender issues in modern medicine... Anderson said he was not notified by the company that his book was removed.