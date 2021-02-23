Amazon Quietly Removes Book Criticizing Transgender Ideology | 22 Feb 2021 | Amazon has apparently removed from its offerings a book that discusses issues with transgender ideology. The author said he wasn't notified and the company has offered no explanation. The book, "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment" by Ryan Anderson, was removed by Amazon around Feb. 21... As of the afternoon of Feb. 22, Amazon's links to both the hard and electronic copies of the book result in error messages.