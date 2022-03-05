Amazon to Reimburse U.S. Employees Who Travel for Abortions | 3 May 2022 | Amazon reportedly told its staff this week that it will reimburse up to $4,000 in travel expenses every year for medical treatments, including abortions. Amazon's new policy applies if an operation is not available within 100 miles of an employee's home and virtual care is not possible, according to the company's message, obtained by Reuters... The news also reportedly came on the day Amazon stopped offering paid time off for U.S. employees diagnosed with the coronavirus, allowing them to have five days of excused unpaid leave instead.