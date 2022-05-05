Amazon seeks tax breaks for 5 new data centers, worth $12 billion, in remote Oregon county | 5 May 2022 | Amazon plans to build at least five new data centers along the Columbia River in remote Morrow County, a nearly $12 billion project that would more than double the scale of the company's operations in the region. The undertaking represents one of the largest capital projects in Oregon history -- in one of the state's smallest communities. Most of the data centers' value is exempt from local taxation, though, so Amazon saves far more than it pays. The company secured tax breaks in Morrow County worth $161 million over the past five years - $47 million in just the last year. And before proceeding with its next project, Amazon wants a new package of tax breaks that would save the company hundreds of millions of dollars more over the next 15 years. That's generating fresh scrutiny in the county and its largest city, Boardman, over whether Amazon is paying its fair share.