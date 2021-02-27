Amazon Strips Clarence Thomas Documentary From Streaming Service During Black History Month | 26 Feb 2021 | Amazon stripped a documentary on conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, the only black justice currently serving on the Supreme Court, from its streaming service during Black History Month. "This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location," the website reads when the title is clicked. While this article is being written in Denver, the outage appears nationwide, also reported by Breitbart News.