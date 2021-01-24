Amazon Trying to Block Voting by Mail in Unionization Election | 24 Jan 2021 | Amazon is seeking to block mail-in votes in an upcoming unionization vote. Workers at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, are scheduled to vote soon on whether to unionize, with ballots being sent out on Feb. 8. The National Labor Relations Board said earlier this month that the vote would take place entirely by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "A mail ballot election will enfranchise employees who cannot enter the voting location for health reasons or due to positive COVID tests," the board said in its ruling. "In addition, a mail ballot election will protect the health and safety of voters, Agency personnel, the parties' representatives, and the public during the current health crisis." Amazon filed a motion on Jan. 21 that seeks to delay the election so it can take place in person, with no votes by mail.