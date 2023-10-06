America Last: Biden Regime to Send Additional $2.1 Billion in Arms Aid to Ukraine, Reaffirms Enduring Support 'As Long as It Takes' | 10 June 2023 | On Friday, Joe Biden's Department of Defense (DOD) announced the release of a new security assistance package for Ukraine. The package, which totals up to $2.1 billion, is designed to fortify Ukraine's air defense capabilities and ammunition reserves. According to DOD, since the start of the Biden regime, the United States has committed over $40 billion of taxpayer money in security aid to Ukraine. Of this total, over $39 billion has been allocated since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to Zero Hedge, several military experts have now verified that Russian troops have annihilated their first Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 tank, made from Germany, on Wednesday in the southern region of the country. Visual evidence, including videos and photos that have surfaced recently, seem to exhibit the wreckage of US Bradley APCs combat vehicles supplied by the United States.