America Last: Biden Regime to Send Another $3 Billion in Aid to Ukraine | 23 Aug 2022 | America last. The Biden Regime is expected on Wednesday to announce another $3 billion in aid to [the Nazis and war criminals running the U.S. State Department's money-laundering cesspool called] Ukraine. Joe Biden has sent more than $55 billion of US taxpayer money to Ukraine this year. Ukrainian oligarchs are filling their coffers while Americans suffer because of high inflation rates. Just two weeks ago the US approved a $4.5 billion package to Ukraine for 'budget needs,' and an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine – a total of $5.5 billion in one day! Last week Biden approved another $775 million in military aid to Ukraine. It's one giant scam.