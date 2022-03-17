The American and British Delusion - Russia May Only Have 14 Days | 16 March 2022 | When I saw this headline today I assumed it was from the Babylon Bee - "Russia Has 14 Days to Break Ukrainian Resistance." Nope. It was from the New York Post. Here’s a snippet from that article: Russian troops facing fierce opposition by Ukrainian forces may only be able to sustain their onslaught for another 10 days to two weeks before their situation deteriorates due to dwindling equipment and manpower, according to a new report Tuesday. The Daily Mail, citing defense sources in the United Kingdom, reported that Ukraine's defenders have the Russian army "on the run" and predicted "the strength of Ukraine's resistance should become greater than Russia’s attacking force" in a matter of days. If you believe this nonsense please send me your name and address. I have a bridge to sell you in Kiev. Here's the reality -- there is a No Fly Zone over Ukraine and it is imposed by Russia... Consider what Russia has done. They have seized territory greater than the size of the United Kingdom. The Russians did that in less than three weeks. They have now surrounded Kharkiv and Kiev... Russia has decimated the Ukrainian Air Force and its ground-based radars and its combat airfields. Russia is now in de facto control of Mariupol (a key Black Sea port) and is moving on Odessa. Russia also destroyed a key Ukrainian military base in western Ukraine near the border of Poland-Yavoriv... Russia is behaving as a large Boa constrictor methodically squeezing the life out of the Ukrainian government's ability to fight Russia. [See this video from March 14.]