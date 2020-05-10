American cyclist suspended over pro-Trump tweet | 01 Oct 2020 | A rising American cycling star has been suspended after expressing support for President Trump in a Twitter feud with a Dutch journalist. Quinn Simmons, the reigning junior road race world champion and the junior U.S. road race champion, has been pulled from several upcoming races by the Trek Segafredo team. His suspension came after a Dutch journalist was critical of Trump on Twitter. "If you follow me and support Trump, you can go," the journalist Jose Been wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Bye," Simmons replied, accompanied by black hand waving emoji.