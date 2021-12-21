Heads up! The deep state is poised to carry out a big fat false flag in Ukraine: American mercenaries preparing 'chemical weapon' incident in east Ukraine, Russia claims | 21 Dec 2021 | US private military companies (PMCs) are preparing a provocation using chemical weapons in troubled and tense eastern Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed on Tuesday. Moscow believes there are more than 120 employees of American PMCs operating in the region, where they are working with Ukrainian special forces. Containers with "unidentified chemical components" have been delivered to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman in Donbass in order to stage provocations, Shoigu said, at Tuesday’s meeting of the Defense Ministry board, in Moscow, attended by President Vladimir Putin.