American Scientists Warn Bill Gates's Funding of Mutant COVID Strains Could Result in New Deadly Pandemic | 6 Nov 2022 | A top molecular biologist recently exposed senior Gates-funded researchers for creating mutant strains of COVID-19 in secret experiments earlier this year. Dr. Richard Ebright, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University and laboratory director of the Waksman Institute of Microbiology, slammed the Bill Gates-funded Imperial College's research. "This is insanity, both in terms of the redundancy and waste," Ebright warned. He argued such research presents a "risk of triggering a new pandemic wave upon accidental or deliberate release of the laboratory-generated viruses." ...The trial, which included 20 researchers and a member of the British government's advisory panel, was partially funded by taxpayers. In the study conducted in a biosafety level 3 lab, they "infected hamsters with two chimera COVID hybrids," combining aspects of the original coronavirus strain with parts of the omicron and delta variants. As per the preprint study's abstract, the experiment raised "the concerning possibility that future variants" of COVID-19 could have more severe effects than those "seen during omicron infection."