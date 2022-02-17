American truckers plan convoy to DC in protest of COVID-19 mandates --The move comes as Canadian truckers continue to protest COVID mandates in their country | 17 Feb 2022 | Taking a cue from truckers bordering America's north, a political action committee will partner with truck convoys to protest what it deems as overreaching government COVID-19 restrictions and mandates. The Great American Patriot Project on Wednesday asked volunteers to contribute, join or support a convoy of truckers slated to travel to Washington D.C. next month. Routes for the convoys will start in Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio and Fresno, California and will end on March 6 in Washington. They will be met by a congressional welcome committee to discuss policy changes, organizers said.