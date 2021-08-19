Americans in Afghanistan rescued by British military - former deputy national security advisor --Matt Pottinger says the situation 'could get worse' in Afghanistan following the disastrous pullout by the Biden administration | 19 Aug 2021 | Former Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger discusses the future of Afghanistan on 'Kudlow.' The British military has stepped in to evacuate some American citizens who were left behind in Afghanistan following the Biden administration's chaotic pullout of U.S. forces and the nation's quick fall to Taliban terrorists, according to former Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger. "The United Kingdom right now, I know that they're running patrols into Kabul to get British citizens, Afghans and in some cases Americans that they encounter, and helping bring them to safety," Pottinger told FOX Business's Larry Kudlow on Thursday.