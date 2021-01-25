As Americans await coronavirus stimulus checks, Biden offers $4B to migrant countries --Meanwhile, many Americans have not yet received their $600 stimulus check | 25 Jan 2021 | Americans still waiting on coronavirus relief, including stimulus checks, from the federal government may be surprised to learn that President [sic] Biden is reportedly offering $4 billion to Central American countries for development. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday that Biden told him the U.S. would send $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala -- nations whose hardships have spawned tides of migration through Mexico toward the United States. Meanwhile, many Americans have not yet received their $600 stimulus checks that were approved as part of the $900 billion relief package passed in December. While some Americans have received checks, the rollout is still ongoing.