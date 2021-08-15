Americans urged to 'shelter in place' as Kabul airport 'takes fire' - reports | 15 Aug 2021 | Most US embassy staffers in Afghanistan were awaiting evacuation at Kabul airport Sunday -- which was "taking fire” as Taliban forces moved in amid the deteriorating situation, according to reports. "The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly, including at the airport," the US Embassy in Afghanistan said Sunday. "Where are reports of the airport taking fire," the announcement said. "Therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place." The embassy urged the families of US citizens in the troubled nation to file forms for immigrant visas "as soon as possible."