Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote | 26 Oct 2020 | Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come. Democrats were unable to stop the outcome, Trump's third justice on the court, as Republicans race to reshape the judiciary. Barrett is 48, and her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice will solidify the court's rightward tilt. Monday's 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.