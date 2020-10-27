Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court, 'Squad' members call for expanding the bench | 26 Oct 2020 | Members of the progressive "Squad" of House Democrats didn't skip a beat on Monday, calling for court-packing almost immediately after Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court. "Expand the court," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in a terse response. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., followed: "Expand the court." Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., tweeted after Barrett's confirmation. "We must expand the Court if we're serious about the transformational change the people are crying out for." After Senate Democrats previously indicated they would take extraordinary measures in response to a Barrett confirmation, former Vice President Joe Biden declined to say whether he would pack the courts.