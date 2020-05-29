Amy Klobuchar's position on 2006 shooting by officer in George Floyd death 'could cost her VP role' | 29 May 2020 | Amy Klobuchar's decision as a Minneapolis prosecutor in 2006 not to bring charges against the police officer filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd could cost her the role of vice president, critics have said. With Joe Biden asking Ms Klobuchar to undergo official vetting to be his running mate in November, the death of Mr Floyd has renewed scrutiny of her record as a district attorney that reportedly brought zero charges against police involved in 40 deaths during her tenure. One of those officers was Derek Chauvin. Mr Chauvin was one of six police officers who shot and killed Wayne Reyes, who stabbed two people and pulled a shotgun before a car chase in October 2006.