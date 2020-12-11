Analysis of Election Night Data From All States Show Millions of Votes Either Switched From President to Biden or Were Lost - Using Dominion and Other Systems | 10 Nov 2020 | Tonight we have obtained an unaudited analysis of data available for all the states looking for system glitches and other oddities in vote counts related to the Presidential race only. Last night we reported on another so called system 'glitch,' this time in a county in Wisconsin. Evidence was provided to us that showed that the vote totals for Rock County appeared to be switched between President Trump and Joe Biden. 9,516 votes were eliminated from President Trump and moved to Joe Biden. This 19,032 vote difference when corrected would eliminate Biden's lead in Wisconsin.