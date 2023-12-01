Andrew Bridgen suspended as Tory MP over Covid vaccine comments | 11 Jan 2023 | Andrew Bridgen has been suspended as a Conservative MP for spreading misinformation about Covid vaccination. It comes after the North West Leicestershire MP posted a tweet that compared vaccines to the Holocaust. Tory chief whip Simon Hart said the comments had "crossed a line" and caused great offence. Prime Minister [WEF dirt-bag] Rishi Sunak also condemned the remark, calling the comparison "utterly unacceptable". Mr Hart said Mr Bridgen would lose the party whip - meaning he will sit as an independent - while a formal investigation takes place.