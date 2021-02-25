Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment; leading liberal women refuse comment | 25 Feb 2021 | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is denying allegations this week that he has used his position to belittle and bully critics and opponents, sexually harass an aide, and suggest she "play strip poker." In the wake of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, what do some of the nation's leading liberal women have to say about the issue? Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, an outspoken supporter of women’s rights who had blasted former Senate colleague Al Franken, D-Minn., as he was ousted following his own misconduct allegations in 2018, did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment on her home-state governor.