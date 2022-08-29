Annual COVID-19 Boosters May Not Be Good Use of Resources - AstraZeneca Boss | 28 Aug 2022 | Annual booster vaccination against COVID-19 may not be "a good use of resources," the boss of major vaccine maker AstraZeneca has said. The UK health authorities are offering a booster jab to everyone over the age of 50 to protect them from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases this winter. But Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca's chief executive officer, said that he is unclear on whether "boosting people every year is that critical." In an interview with The Telegraph, Soriot said he believes most of the vaccinated population has a "foundation immunity against severe disease" at this point.