'Anonymous' anti-Trump official revealed as CNN pundit Miles Taylor, who lied about writing NYT op-ed --Taylor denied he was 'Anonymous' in August interview with CNN | 28 Oct 2020 | The anonymous senior [sic] Trump administration official who authored the infamous New York Times op-ed in 2018 declaring to be part of the "resistance" revealed himself on Wednesday to be former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor. Taylor, who previously came forward as a critic of President Trump and a supporter of Joe Biden in August, explained that he wrote his 2019 book "A Warning" as Anonymous as a "caution to voters that it wasn't as bad as it looked inside the Trump administration -- it was worse." ...Taylor was hired by CNN as a contributor in September. However, it is now known that he lied to the network by denying authorship of the op-ed during an Aug. 21 interview with his now-colleague Anderson Cooper... Taylor similarly lied to Vice News political correspondent Elizabeth Landers about being the anonymous writer.