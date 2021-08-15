Another 1,000 82nd Airborne troops heading to Kabul to assist in evacuations, U.S. officials say | 15 Aug 2021 | Another 1,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne -- based at Fort Bragg -- have been ordered to head directly to Afghanistan's capital of Kabul instead of Kuwait to assist in evacuations of U.S. personnel and Afghans who assisted in the U.S. mission, a U.S. official told ABC News. In total, that means 2,000 of the 6,000 soldiers heading back to Afghanistan hail from the 82nd Airborne Division.