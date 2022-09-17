Another 50 migrants arrive at VP's residence, three buses head to New York | 17 Sept 2022 | Around 50 migrants arrived outside Kamala Harris's official Washington, D.C., residence on Saturday morning, marking the third bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who is cracking down on illegal immigration in his state. The bus, which carried people mostly from Venezuela, included a one-month-old baby. Upon arrival, aid workers took the migrants to a local shelter. Separately, three more buses carrying migrants arrived in New York City on Saturday morning. Mr. Abbott announced his plans to ship migrants to so-called sanctuary cities to send a message to the Biden administration about its loose border policies.