Another jab to the face of common sense: CDC sticks with Covid vaccine requirement for travelers coming to U.S. - a policy that's had NO effect on transmission rates -- Few countries still require visitors to have received a Covid vaccine to gain entry | 28 April 2023 | US health officials are pushing ahead with a Covid vaccine mandate for travelers entering the country -- despite no evidence it reduces infection rates. There was an expectation the unpopular policy would be ditched when the federal government officially ends the nation's public health emergency on May 11, when any still-standing pandemic measures are expected to be ended. But, in an announcement Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the policy rather than dropping it. Sticking with the vaccine mandate rule makes the U.S. an international outlier... A 2022 paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that after 25 weeks, the protection the Pfizer vaccine gave to recipients against Omicron infection fell to just nine percent.