Another NATO state wants to block Sweden and Finland from joining | 18 May 2022 | Croatian President Zoran Milanovic plans to instruct Ambassador Mario Nobilo, the country's permanent representative to NATO, to block the accession of Finland and Sweden to the decades-old military alliance, he said Wednesday. Refusing consent would turn the international community's attention to problems facing ethnic Croats in neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milanovic told reporters. Under the current election laws, Croat representatives tend to get elected with the votes of Bosnian Muslims, also known as Bosniaks. Zagreb is pushing to revise this. Stockholm and Helsinki formally broke with their history of neutrality on May 15 and applied for NATO membership. However, the acceptance of new countries to the bloc requires the unanimous consent of all members.