Another Norfolk Southern train derails less than one month after East Palestine disaster | 25 Feb 2023 | A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Lexington, North Carolina on Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital that residents in the area have nothing to worry about. "One of our trains traveling through Lexington derailed this morning. Of the train's 132 cars, one [set of wheels] has derailed. There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public. Our crew is safe and additional personnel are on their way to begin cleanup. We appreciate the public’s patience and care near this area during the cleanup work," the spokesperson said. After publication, the spokesperson said that "one set of wheels" derailed.