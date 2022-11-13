Another Ukrainian soldier spotted with Nazi insignia --Earlier, a man with an SS-style patch was present among President Vladimir Zelensky's security detail | 12 Nov 2022 | Footage of a Ukrainian soldier, wearing an insignia of a notorious SS brigade, emerged online this week, as the Kiev forces moved towards the city of Kherson following withdrawal of the Russian troops. The videos, presumably posted online by the soldier himself, show the Ukrainian fighter sporting on his helmet the patch with two crossed stick hand grenades - the emblem of Dirlewanger Brigade, known for mass murder of civilians and other war crimes committed during World War II. The display of insignia, popular among neo-Nazis, has met a mixed reaction online, with even some of those who support Ukraine in the ongoing conflict condemning the soldier’s choice, given the especially brutal record of the SS brigade.