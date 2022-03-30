Anthony Fauci: Americans Should Be Ready for Possibility of a 'More Rigid Type of Restriction' | 28 March 2022 | Dr. Anthony Fauci over the weekend said Americans need to be "flexible enough to pivot" back to a world with restrictions in place -- "more rigid" restrictions, specifically -- due to the coronavirus. Fauci has used recent media appearances to warn Americans that while trends appear to be going in the right direction, they need to be prepared to bring back coronavirus-era restrictions if public health officials deem it necessary. Joe Biden's medical adviser made the same remark during an appearance on BBC's Sunday Morning program as well, warning that people must be prepared for "a more rigid type of restriction." However, he said he does not want to use the word "lockdown" as it is too controversial.