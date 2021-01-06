Anthony Fauci and Chinese CDC Director's Email Exchanges Exposed: 'We Will Get Through This Together' | 1 June 2021 | Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director George Gao's email exchanges were exposed Tuesday by the Washington Post, depicting a cozy relationship with his Chinese counterpart. "I saw the Science interview, how could I say such a word 'big mistake' about others? That was journalist's wording. Hope you understand," Gao wrote to Fauci March 28, 2020. "Let's work together to get the virus out of the earth," he added. "I understand completely. No problem," Fauci responded. "We will get through this together."