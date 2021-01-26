Mega barf alert *and* gag me with a chainsaw: Anthony Fauci reportedly the highest-paid federal employee in the US | 26 Jan 2021 | Dr. Anthony Fauci is the highest-paid among all 4 million federal employees -- including the leader of the free world. Fauci, 80, raked in $417,608 in 2019, the latest year for which the data is available, Forbes reported. The face of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump, Fauci will have made $2.5 million in salary from 2019 until 2024 if he stays on as President Biden’s chief medical adviser, the outlet reported. And that doesn't even account for a possible raise he may get during that period.