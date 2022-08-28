Anti-government protesters gather outside New Zealand's parliament --Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Wellington today to let their voices be heard. | 23 Aug 2022 | Thousands of anti-government demonstrators gathered outside New Zealand's parliament today to vent their frustration on a range of issues, nearly six months after occupying protesters were forcibly removed. The protesters, organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, arrived from around New Zealand and assembled on the lawns outside of parliament in the capital, Wellington. Protesters gathered in Wellington early, before marching through to parliament. Attendees, many with placards calling for freedom, were protesting over a range of issues, including tighter environmental regulations for farmers, a government bid to take over regionally owned water assets and COVID-19 restrictions witnessed over the last two years.