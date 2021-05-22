Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Berlin at rally banned by authorities | 22 May 2021 | Riot police have been deployed in Berlin to forcefully disperse hundreds of protesters. Demonstrators have taken to the streets of the German capital denouncing the Covid-19 lockdown measures. Coronavirus skeptics gathered and marched through the streets in central Berlin on Saturday. The rally has been banned by authorities, but despite that, hundreds took to the streets, as seen in footage from RT's video agency Ruptly... The skeptics tried to break through cordons, and officers used pepper spray and had water cannons at the ready, Berliner Zeitung reported. Some of the protesters have been arrested, according to local media. (Video.)