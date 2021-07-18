Anti-lockdown protesters flood the streets of Sydney, chanting 'Freedom', 'No to the vaccine', while truckies and tradies block major bridge demanding extraordinary two-week ban on all construction be lifted --Protests erupted in Sydney on Saturday as new lockdown rules announced --The harsh new restrictions will see all construction work halted until July 30 --In Bankstown more than a hundred of protesters clashed with police --Convoy of trucks, utes and tradie vans blockaded Anzac and Harbour Bridges | 17 July 2021 | Co-ordinated rallies have erupted across Sydney demanding tough Covid lockdown restrictions be lifted - with trucks blockading the city's bridges and protesters clashing with police. A convoy of trucks stretching hundreds of metres caused havoc for commuters on the Anzac Bridge on Saturday afternoon with similar scenes at the Harbour Bridge. Simultaneously in the city's south-west - where locals have been hit with harsher restrictions than elsewhere - scores of protesters flooded a community park in Bankstown. The protesters directed their anger at NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian chanting 'Freedom, Freedom', 'No to the vaccine', and 'P*** off Gladys' as they marched through Paul Keating Park.