Anti-mask protesters disrupt Gov. Lamont's back to school discussion in Cheshire | 25 Aug 2021 | (CT) A round-table back-to-school discussion in Cheshire hosted by Gov. Ned Lamont abruptly ended Wednesday afternoon when it was disrupted by anti-mask and anti-vaccine protesters who loudly and profanely accused the governor and state officials of criminal behavior. The event was cut short when Lamont departed the session, which was held in the auditorium of the Highland School and attended by top educators and health officials, after a few dozen protesters began shouting about Lamont's policy to continue requiring students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings through Sept. 30 and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for state workers.