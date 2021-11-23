Anti-police Seattle led to an innocent father's death - as his son looked on | 23 Nov 2021 | At 1:24pm on Nov. 2, 13-year-old Drew Yurek called 911 to report an emergency: his father Will didn't feel well and needed help. Medics arrived six minutes later, but were told by dispatch to wait for the police before entering; there was a cautionary note that flagged the occupant of the address as being hostile to first responders. But the note was outdated, and referred to a previous tenant. Because of a shortage of police officers first reported by Seattle journalist Jason Rantz, the medics were left to wait outside the house until cops could arrive... Now Drew's mother, Meagan Petersen, is planning to sue the city of Seattle. "People need to know how the city let this happen," said Meagan, who is divorced from Will and lives in Utah. "They could have saved Will if the system was working like it should."